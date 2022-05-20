.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Le Drian out as French foreign minister as Macron shakes up cabinet

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron is applauded as he is sworn-in for a second term as president after his re-election, during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron is applauded as he is sworn-in for a second term as president after his re-election, during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Reuters)

Le Drian out as French foreign minister as Macron shakes up cabinet

Outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will take over a newly created ministerial portfolio for “energy transition,” the Elysee said.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed France’s current ambassador to Britain, career diplomat Catherine Colonna, as the country’s new foreign minister, the Elysee said as part of a government overhaul following his re-election in April.

Current Finance and Economy minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will keep their jobs, the Elysee’s secretary general added as he read out the new names standing on the palace’s front stairway, confirming earlier reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will take over a newly created ministerial portfolio for “energy transition,” the Elysee said.

They will report to Elisabeth Borne, 61, a soft-spoken, left-leaning career bureaucrat who Macron on Monday picked as his new prime minister, only the second woman to get the job.

Read more: President Emmanuel Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More