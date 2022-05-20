.
Macron to unveil new French government: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he welcomes Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for a working lunch at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in Fontainebleau near Paris, France, September 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

President Emmanuel Macron's new government will be announced on Friday afternoon with a first meeting of the new cabinet slated for Monday, the French Presidency said on Friday.

On Monday, Macron picked Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister to steer the cabinet through planned reforms and help the president secure a parliamentary majority in June - only the second time in 30 years that a woman has got the job.

