Military command orders stopping defense of Mariupol: Ukraine’s Azov Regiment

Ukraine’s Azov Regiment said the military command has issued an order to save the lives of soldiers and stop the defense of Mariupol.



Separately on Friday, the commander of the regiment, Denys Prokopenko, said in a video statement that civilians and heavily wounded Ukrainian fighters had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.



“We have constantly emphasized the three most important conditions for us: civilians, wounded and dead,” Prokopenko said in the video shared by the Azov Regiment on the Telegram messaging service.



“The civilians have been evacuated. The heavily wounded received the necessary assistance and they were evacuated, to be later exchanged and delivered to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Prokopenko said.



Prokopenko said the process of removing the dead from the Azovstal plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces in Mariupol, was still under way.



“I hope that in the near future, relatives and Ukraine will be able to bury their soldiers with honor,” he said.



