Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13: Regional governor

War crime prosecutor's team member speaks on the phone next to buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 7, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13: Regional governor

Reuters

Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Friday.

Twelve were killed in the town of Sievierodonesk, where a Russian assault has been unsuccessful, he said.

The town and the city of Lysychansk are in an area where Russian troops have launched an offensive.

