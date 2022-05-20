Tunnel collapses in India’s Kashmir region, workers trapped

An official in Indian-administered Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region.

The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night in the southern Ramban district.

Emergency workers were using earthmovers to clear the wreckage and rescue the trapped workers.

The government’s disaster management department said three workers trapped at the entrance of the tunnel were rescued. They were being treated at a hospital.

The section that collapsed was an approach tunnel used for ventilation and moving supplies and equipment to the main, under-construction tunnel, according to the disaster management department.

The tunnel is part of a vast network of bridges and tunnels on the strategic highway that connects two key cities of Srinagar and Jammu in the region.

