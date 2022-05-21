US, South Korea looking to ‘expand’ military exercises in response to North Korea

The United States and South Korea announced Saturday that they would look to “expand” joint military exercises in response to threats from the North, as President Joe Biden visited Seoul.

Considering the “evolving threat” posed by Pyongyang, Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol “agree to initiate discussions to expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean peninsula,” they said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden also said that any potential meetings with North Korea’s leader would depend on whether Kim Jong Un was “sincere.”

