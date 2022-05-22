EU membership for Ukraine in ‘15 or 20 years,’ says French minister
A bid by Ukraine to join the European Union could not be finalized for “15 or 20 years,” France’s Europe minister said on Sunday, pouring cold water on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hopes for a quick entry in the wake of Russia's invasion of his country.
"We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying,” Clement Beaune told Radio J. “It’s probably in 15 or 20 years, it takes a long time.”
