France’s new solidarity minister Damien Abad denies sex assault charges
French President Emmanuel Macron’s newly appointed minister in charge of solidarity and people with disabilities denied on Sunday allegations of rape from over a decade ago, revealed by an investigative website.
Damien Abad, a right-wing heavyweight, was a political coup for the centrist Macron in a cabinet shuffle announced on Friday to prepare for parliament elections next month.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The next day, the Mediapart website reported a politics watchdog group created by members of France’s MeToo movement had informed prosecutors as well as Macron’s LREM party of rape claims against Abad by two women in 2010 and 2011.
The report said one of the women informed the police in 2012 but then declined to formally make a complaint, and her subsequent claim in 2017 was later dismissed by prosecutors.
The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed on Sunday it was informed of the two claims by the MeToo watchdog on Friday, and they were being investigated.
“I contest in the strongest way these accusations of sexual violence. I contest having ever used any form of coercion whatsoever against any woman,” Abad said in a statement.
“For my entire life the sexual relations I have had have always been with mutual consent,” he added.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, herself appointed by Macron last week, said on Sunday she had not known of the allegations before Abad’s nomination.
“Obviously I was not aware,” she said during a campaign visit in Calvados, western France, ahead of the parliamentary vote, when Macron is hoping to secure a solid majority for his second five-year term.
“I have no further information other than the fact that the case was dismissed,” she said, while promising that “on the subjects of harassment and sexual assault, there can be no impunity.”
“If there is new information, if a new complaint is filed, we will draw all the consequences,” Borne said.
In 2012, Abad, now 42, became the first handicapped person to be elected to the lower-house National Assembly, and was the leader of his Republican party’s MPs until he joined Macron’s government.
Read more: President Emmanuel Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
-
Le Drian out as French foreign minister as Macron shakes up cabinetOutgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will take over a newly created ministerial portfolio for “energy transition,” the Elysee said. World News
-
Macron: Putin’s stance ‘warlike’, no peace through ‘humiliation’ of Russia or UkraineFrance’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech was a show of “force, intimidation and a ... World News
-
Lithuania slams Macron take on Ukraine EU accessionLithuania’s president on Tuesday denounced his French counterpart’s idea to build a broader political club beyond the EU, saying it signals a lack of ... World News
-
President Macron supports European Union treaty changeFrance’s President Emmanuel Macron threw his weight on Monday behind proposals from a citizens’ panel to reform the European Union, and said the EU’s ... World News
-
President Emmanuel Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second termEmmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France’s president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, followed by the firing of ... World News
-
Parties linked to France’s Macron form coalition for parliament elections in JuneFrench President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party has formed a coalition with two other centrist parties for the June parliament elections, LREM member ... World News
-
France’s left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on MacronFrance’s Socialist Party and the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party reached an agreement in principle on Wednesday to form an alliance for ... World News
-
French greens, far-left leader Melenchon strike deal against Macron ahead of pollsLFI, the movement of far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, struck a deal with France’s green EELV party, politicians from both sides said on Monday, as ... World News