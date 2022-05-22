.
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he takes questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain April 20, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED./File Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he takes questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on April 20, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ probe report: Education minister

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss
publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson’s Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is
expected next week.

“The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted,” Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.

Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign over the “partygate” scandal after it emerged that he and officials had broken stringent lockdown laws enacted by his government.

