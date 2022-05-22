PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ probe report: Education minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.
Britain’s opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss
publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson’s Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is
expected next week.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted,” Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.
Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign over the “partygate” scandal after it emerged that he and officials had broken stringent lockdown laws enacted by his government.
Read more: UK police end ‘partygate’ investigation involving Downing Street, 126 fines issued
-
UK police end ‘partygate’ investigation involving Downing Street, 126 fines issuedBritish police said on Thursday they had ended their investigation into COVID-19 lockdown parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing ... World News
-
‘Partygate’: Report slams COVID-19 lockdown parties by UK’s Boris Johnson and staffSocial gatherings held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff while Britain was in lockdown represent a “serious failure” to observe the ... Coronavirus
-
Boris Johnson gets ‘partygate’ report but questions lingerPrime Minister Boris Johnson has been handed an investigator’s long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching government parties, the government said ... Coronavirus
-
UK’s PM Johnson appoints new civil servant to probe ‘partygate’UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 ... World News