Pakistani court orders probe into ex-minister Shireen Mazari’s arrest
A court in Pakistan’s capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of a former human rights minister over a decades old land dispute.
Chief Justice Ather Minallah of the Islamabad High Court late Saturday ordered the probe in response to a petition from the daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Minallah questioned the decision by officials in Islamabad to allow police from a Punjab provincial district to make the arrest in the capital.
Mazari, who served in the Cabinet-level position under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been detained by police near her Islamabad home earlier in the day.
Fawad Chaudhry, former information minister in Khan’s administration, alleged that Mazari — the senior leader in Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party — had been politically targeted by the new administration of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif under the guise of a land dispute dating back to 1972.
Hours after Mazari’s arrest, Chief Minister of Punjab province Hamza Shahbaz ordered her release and late Saturday she was brought to the Islamabad court for an urgent hearing. She was then released.
Mazari has been critical of Sharif’s government on Twitter since Khan’s government was toppled in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month. Khan’s party lawmakers resigned from the body’s lower house in protest and Khan is mobilizing supporters through public rallies across the country to pressure the government into an early election.
Read more: Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister
-
Police probe ‘honor killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sistersPolice were on Saturday investigating the murder of two Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honor killing”, a brutal patriarchal practice that sees women ... World News
-
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economyPakistan’s new government on Thursday said it would ban the import of over 30 luxury items including cars and fruit jams in an austerity move to help ... Economy
-
Kabul brokers peace talks between Pakistani Taliban and IslamabadThe Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday that they were hosting peace talks between Pakistan officials and a Taliban-inspired militant group that has ... World News
-
Pakistan TikTok star faces backlash over forest fire videoA Pakistani social media star with millions of followers is facing criticism after posing for a TikTok video by a forest fire, as a devastating ... World News
-
Pakistani military says shootout kills two Taliban commandersPakistani security forces killed two local Taliban commanders in a shootout Tuesday in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest, the ... World News
-
Three children, three soldiers killed in Pakistan suicide blastA suicide bomber killed three children and three soldiers in an attack on a military vehicle in Pakistan’s restive northwestern region bordering ... World News
-
Pakistani worker shot in Greece ahead of neo-Nazi appeal trialA Pakistani worker was shot in the head in Greece in a suspected hate crime ahead of a key appeal trial involving the notorious neo-Nazi group Golden ... World News
-
Saudi to extend oil loan to Pakistan, discussing dollar depositsSaudi Arabia will extend an oil loan facility to Pakistan and is considering rolling over dollar deposits as the South Asian nation looks to rein in ... World News
-
Kuwait seeks to invest $750 million in Pakistan projectsKuwait-backed units are planning several projects in Pakistan valued at $750 million, marking one of the largest proposed investments in the South ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Pakistan’s new prime ministerSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the al-Salam palace, the official ... Gulf
-
Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health businessAfter surviving a car crash that left her hospital-bound and unable to walk for months, Saira Siddique embarked on a mission: Making health care ... World News
-
Pakistan separatist group warns China of more deadly attacksA Pakistan separatist group warned Wednesday of more deadly attacks on Chinese targets, a day after a woman suicide bomber killed four people - ... World News
-
Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign ministerThe scion of Pakistan's most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take ... World News