Police arrest six men for killing two Pakistani-Spanish sisters for honor
Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship.
Police said that Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23, were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, which neighbors India.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The two women were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain.
Officer Ataur Rehman said that murder charges were leveled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law.
Two unknown suspects and another relative also charged in the murder were still at large.
Forced marriages are common in rural areas of conservative Pakistan, where relatives don’t hesitate to kill women who refuse them or ignore the opinions of family elders.
Rights groups say around 1,000 women are killed every year in so-called honor killings in Pakistan.
Read more: Police probe ‘honor killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters
-
Pakistani court orders probe into ex-minister Shireen Mazari’s arrestA court in Pakistan’s capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of a former human rights minister over a decades old land ... World News
-
Police probe ‘honor killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sistersPolice were on Saturday investigating the murder of two Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honor killing”, a brutal patriarchal practice that sees women ... World News
-
Kabul brokers peace talks between Pakistani Taliban and IslamabadThe Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday that they were hosting peace talks between Pakistan officials and a Taliban-inspired militant group that has ... World News
-
Taliban regime enforcing face-cover order for all female TV anchorsAfghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. ... World News
-
US envoy meets Taliban diplomat and presses women’s rightsThe US special envoy on Afghanistan met with the Taliban’s chief diplomat on Saturday and stressed international opposition to the group’s treatment ... World News
-
UN slams Taliban closure of Afghan human rights bodyThe United Nations on Thursday slammed the Taliban’s closure of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), calling it a “deeply ... World News