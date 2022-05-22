Pope Francis says following complex life of Catholics in China

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was following “attentively” the “often complex” life of Catholics in China, without directly referencing a 90-year old cardinal arrested in Hong Kong this month.
“I attentively and actively follow the often complex life and the matters of the faithful and pastors, and I pray every day for them,” the pontiff told the public gathered in St. Peter’s Square.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Francis said he took the chance to “assure them once again of my spiritual closeness.”
Retired cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was among a group of veteran democracy advocates arrested in Hong Kong earlier this month for “colluding with foreign forces.”
Those detained were all trustees of a now-disbanded defense fund that helped pay legal and medical costs for those arrested during the huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago.
The Vatican said at the time it was concerned by Zen’s arrest and “following the development of the situation very closely”.
Zen has been critical of the Vatican’s decision to reach a compromise with China over the appointment of bishops on the mainland, and critics have accused the Vatican of downplaying his arrest.
Read more: China criticizes pope over comment on suffering by Uighur Muslim minority
-
Vatican calls on China to extend deal on appointment of Catholic bishopsA top Vatican official said Monday he hoped a landmark deal signed two years ago with China on the appointment of bishops would be extended.Under the ... World News
-
China criticizes pope over comment on suffering by Uighur Muslim minorityChina criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group.For all ... World News
-
China eyes more security pacts with pacific nations like Solomon Islands: ReportChina is negotiating security deals with two further Pacific nations following its agreement with the Solomon Islands last month, the Financial Times ... World News
-
Japan PM Kishida calls China's development in E. China Sea ‘unacceptable’Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that he was disappointed in China's efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea, saying that ... World News