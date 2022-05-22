Russia claims strikes pound Ukraine’s forces in Donbas and Mykolaiv regions
Russia pounded Ukrainian forces with airstrikes and artillery in the east and the south, targeting command centers, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.
Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defenseministry, said air-launched missiles hit three command points,
13 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, as well as four ammunition depots in the Donbas.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In Ukraine’s southern region of Mykolaiv, Russian rockets hit a mobile anti-drone system near the settlement of Hannivka,
around 100 km northeast of Mykolaiv city, Konashenkov said.
Rockets “and artillery hit 583 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, 41 control points, 76 Artillery, and mortar units in firing positions, including three Grad batteries, as well as a Bukovel Ukrainian electronic warfare station near the settlement of Hannivka, Mykolaiv region,” he said.
Since the February 24 start of what Moscow calls its “special military operation,” Russia has destroyed 174 aircraft, 125
helicopters, 977 unmanned aerial vehicles, 317 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,198 tanks and other armored combat vehicles,
and 408 multiple rocket launchers, Konashenkov said.
Read more: Ukraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
-
Ukraine needs full EU candidacy not ‘compromise:’ ZelenskyyUkraine needs to become a full candidate to join the EU, rather than signing up to the kind of broader “European political community” antechamber ... World News
-
Ukraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in DonbasUkraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to ... World News
-
US President Biden signs $40 billion aid bill for Ukraine’s war effort: White HousePresident Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with another $40 billion in US assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its ... World News
-
President Zelenskyy says only ‘diplomacy’ can end Ukraine warThe Ukraine war can only be resolved through “diplomacy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday amid a deadlock in negotiations ... World News
-
Russian military destroys western arms in Ukraine with Kalibr missiles: InterfaxMoscow’s forces destroyed a large shipment of Western-supplied weapons in northwestern Ukraine with long-range missiles, the Russian defense ministry ... World News
-
US says diplomats not ready for talks with Russian counterparts over Ukraine warThe Pentagon chief and the top US military general have now held calls with their Russian counterparts for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. World News
-
Germany to deliver first 15 Gepard tanks to Ukraine in JulyGermany will deliver the first 15 Gepard tanks to Ukraine in July, a defense ministry spokesperson in Berlin said on Friday, confirming a media report ... World News
-
Military command orders stopping defense of Mariupol: Ukraine’s Azov RegimentUkraine’s Azov Regiment said on Friday that the military command has issued an order to save the lives of soldiers and stop the defense of ... World News
-
Russia says ‘nearing’ full control of Ukraine’s LuganskRussian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday Moscow was nearing full control of Ukraine's eastern separatist region of Lugansk.Russian ... World News
-
Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in US, UK grants from World Bank fundUkraine has received roughly $530 million in US and British grants from a fund set up by the World Bank for donations to the Kyiv government in the ... World News
-
Pentagon warns war will stretch out despite Ukraine successesA senior Pentagon official said Thursday that the Ukraine war could continue for a long time despite Kyiv’s forces recapturing the Kharkiv region and ... World News
-
Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13: Regional governorRussian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on ... World News