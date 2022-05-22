Russia claims strikes pound Ukraine’s forces in Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

Russia pounded Ukrainian forces with airstrikes and artillery in the east and the south, targeting command centers, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.



Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defenseministry, said air-launched missiles hit three command points,

13 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, as well as four ammunition depots in the Donbas.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In Ukraine’s southern region of Mykolaiv, Russian rockets hit a mobile anti-drone system near the settlement of Hannivka,

around 100 km northeast of Mykolaiv city, Konashenkov said.



Rockets “and artillery hit 583 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, 41 control points, 76 Artillery, and mortar units in firing positions, including three Grad batteries, as well as a Bukovel Ukrainian electronic warfare station near the settlement of Hannivka, Mykolaiv region,” he said.



Since the February 24 start of what Moscow calls its “special military operation,” Russia has destroyed 174 aircraft, 125

helicopters, 977 unmanned aerial vehicles, 317 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,198 tanks and other armored combat vehicles,

and 408 multiple rocket launchers, Konashenkov said.

Read more: Ukraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas