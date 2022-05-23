Biden says weighs reducing tariffs on China, asking OPEC to pump more oil
US President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation.
“I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and they’re under consideration,” Biden said on reducing tariffs on China.
He made the comments during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
