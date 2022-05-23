Biden says weighs reducing tariffs on China, asking OPEC to pump more oil

US President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and they’re under consideration,” Biden said on reducing tariffs on China.

He made the comments during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Read more:

Biden says willing to use force to defend Taiwan

China becomes wild card in Sri Lanka’s debt crisis

China’s economy skids as lockdowns hit factories, retailers