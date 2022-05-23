Biden says willing to use force to defend Taiwan

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the United States stands with other nations to make sure China cannot use force in Taiwan.
He added that China is flirting with danger in Taiwan by flying close to the island.
