Biden says willing to use force to defend Taiwan

Four upgraded US-made F-16 V fighters fly during a demonstration at a ceremony at the Chiayi Air Force in southern Taiwan on November 18, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the United States stands with other nations to make sure China cannot use force in Taiwan.

He added that China is flirting with danger in Taiwan by flying close to the island.

