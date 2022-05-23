.
Security guard killed inside Qatar Embassy in Paris

French policemen take position outside the Qatar Embassy in Paris on May 23. 2022, following an incident during which a security guard died. A guard working at the embassy of Qatar in Paris was killed by a man who was arrested afterwards, a source close to the investigation and the prosecutor of Paris told AFP. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
French policemen take position outside the Qatar Embassy in Paris on May 23. 2022, following an incident during which a security guard died. (AFP)

Reuters

A security guard was killed in the early hours of Monday inside the Qatar Embassy in Paris in an incident that does not appear to have any links to terrorism, a source close to the investigation said.

The incident took place at around 0630 (0430 GMT), the source said, adding that the suspect had entered the embassy and had a row with the security guard, who died after being punched.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the death and said one person had been arrested on the spot.

“I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder,” the prosecutor’s office said.

