Russian diplomat at UN resigns over Ukraine war: ‘I am so ashamed of my country’

A Russian diplomat at Moscow’s mission to the UN in Geneva resigned in protest over the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, condemning the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin and saying he has never before been so “ashamed” of his country.

Boris Bondarev delivered his resignation in a letter to the Russian diplomatic mission at the UN, and Geneva-based monitor UN Watch shared the contents of the letter.

“For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year,” he wrote.

The resignation is a very rare public admission of disapproval about Russia’s war on Ukraine among Russian diplomats, and it comes at a time when the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign is at its most active amid a crackdown against any protests over the invasion.

Bondarev added: “This aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia.”

Bondarev said the Russian ministry of foreign affairs was “all about warmongering, lies and hatred.”

“Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”

