Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia’s February 24 invasion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a car.

Read more:

Russia ready to continue talks with Ukraine: Moscow

Russia claims strikes pound Ukraine’s forces in Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

Russia says ‘nearing’ full control of Ukraine’s Lugansk