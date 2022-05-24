.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Armenian, Azeri delegations meet on border to advance peace process

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: An ethnic Armenian soldier looks through binoculars as he stands at fighting positions near the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov/File Photo
An ethnic Armenian soldier looks through binoculars as he stands at fighting positions near the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on January 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Armenian, Azeri delegations meet on border to advance peace process

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan met on their international border on Tuesday in a choreographed step toward ending a 30-year dispute over the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and agreed on two further meetings.

The leaders of both countries agreed in Brussels on Sunday to work on a peace plan, despite protests in Armenia fueled by opposition claims that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was making too many concessions.

The border meeting, confirmed by both governments in near-identical statements, brought together border delimitation commissions from both sides, each headed by a deputy prime minister.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The delegations agreed to hold a second meeting in Moscow and a third in Brussels.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians supported by Yerevan, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

Russia brokered a ceasefire, and European Council President Charles Michel has also supported reconciliation efforts, hosting a meeting with both Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels last Sunday.

Pashinyan has faced a series of protests at home in recent weeks since he said the international community wanted Armenia to “lower the bar” on ethnic Armenian claims to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Michel said on Sunday that he would hold another trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan by July or August.

Read more:

Thousands of opposition protesters besiege Armenian capital’s town hall

Biden again describes past Armenian massacres as genocide

Azerbaijan urges quick peace deal with Armenia but states firm line

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More