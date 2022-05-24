Moldovan former president Dodon has not been detained: Party

Moldovan investigators are searching the office and home of former President Igor Dodon in his presence, but the opposition leader has not been detained, the deputy chairman of his Socialist party told Reuters on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Socialist party deputy chairman Vlad Batrincea had earlier said at a briefing that Dodon had been detained.

Local media quoted a prosecutor as saying that the searches were related to an investigation into corruption and treason.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by the report.

“Of course we are concerned,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, when asked about the reports. “We hope that Dodon’s rights will be respected.”

Read more:

Putin’s war raises tensions in Moldova and its pro-Moscow enclave

Ukrainian official: Russia ready to use Trans-Dniester to move on Moldova or Ukraine

Russia ready to continue talks with Ukraine: Moscow