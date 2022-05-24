Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the monkeypox vaccines.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government was in the process of releasing doses of a smallpox vaccine Jynneos, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S, for use in monkeypox cases.

Read more:

WHO says monkeypox containable, convening research meeting to support member states

UAE healthcare system ‘prepared’ for monkeypox: Health ministry

Dubai to ‘enhance surveillance’ over globally rising monkeypox cases: DHA circular