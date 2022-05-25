IAEA at ‘very difficult juncture’ with Iran on unanswered queries about nuclear sites
Talks with Iran aimed at ending a long standoff on explaining the origin of uranium particles found at apparently old but undeclared sites are at “a very difficult juncture,” UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.
Grossi and Iran agreed in March on a three-month plan to get to the bottom of the issue, which has been a source of tension between Iran and Western powers even during wider negotiations aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington back into full compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Those wider talks are now stalled but Grossi has said it is hard to imagine any agreement to revive the 2015 deal being implemented while the International Atomic Energy Agency still had not received satisfactory answers on this issue.
“I suppose I should abstain from having a final conclusion at this point since we haven’t finished the process yet but let me say that we are at a very difficult juncture at the moment,” Grossi told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Grossi is due to report to the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors on how talks on the open issues have progressed by the time the Board starts a quarterly meeting on June 6.
“I hope that the time ... between now and the issuance of my report will (be) put to good use to come (up) at least with a start of a credible answer to these things.”
While Grossi’s effort to obtain answers from Iran is not part of the wider talks to revive the 2015 deal, a lack of progress could lead to fresh confrontation between Iran and the West at the Board that would only complicate the indirect talks between Iran and the United States that were last held in March.
Read more: Iran says awaits US response to nuclear talks ‘solutions’
-
Analysis: Subtle shift in US rhetoric suggests new Iran approachA subtle shift in official US statements suggests Washington believes reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is better than the alternatives despite the ... World News
-
Iran buries slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, vows revengeIran held a funeral procession on Tuesday in the center of the capital Tehran for Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead ... Middle East
-
Top military aide to Iran’s Khamenei predicts US will rejoin nuclear dealA top military aide to Iran’s supreme leader said on Thursday he believed the US will ultimately capitulate and rejoin Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear ... Middle East
-
Iran working on new underground centrifuges: Israel defense ministerIran is working on advanced uranium centrifuges at new underground sites being built near its Natanz nuclear plant, Israel’s defense minister said on ... Middle East
-
Iran says awaits US response to nuclear talks ‘solutions’Iran said on Monday it awaited the US response to “solutions” discussed with the EU envoy for breaking a stalemate in talks aimed at restoring the ... World News