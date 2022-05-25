Russia passes law raising age limit for contractual military service

Russia’s State Duma approved a law on Wednesday removing the upper age limit for contractual service in the country’s military.

Currently, only Russians aged between 18 and 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian army.

