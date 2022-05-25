.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia passes law raising age limit for contractual military service

  • Font
Russian military vehicles roll down Red Square Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2019. (AP)
Russian military vehicles roll down Red Square Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2019. (AP)

Russia passes law raising age limit for contractual military service

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s State Duma approved a law on Wednesday removing the upper age limit for contractual service in the country’s military.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Currently, only Russians aged between 18 and 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian army.

Read more:

Russian military destroys western arms in Ukraine with Kalibr missiles: Interfax

New military bases in western Russia in response to NATO expansion: Defense minister

Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More