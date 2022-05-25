.
Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine: Ifax

Ukrainian soldiers are seen on tanks, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ukrainian soldiers are seen on tanks, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.

Russia will discuss the possibility of holding a prisoner exchange with Ukraine once prisoners who surrendered have been convicted, Rudenko also said.

Russian and separatist officials have said some of those who surrendered should be put on trial for war crimes.

He added it was premature to establish a Russian military base in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's Kherson region.

Read more:

Ukraine rules out territorial concessions, as Russia steps up attacks in east, south

Moscow says opening Ukraine ports would need review of sanctions on Russia

US, other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker

