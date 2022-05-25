US condemns N.Korea missile launches, urges ‘dialogue’

The United States condemned North Korea for what it said were ballistic missile launches and called on Pyongyang instead to choose dialogue.
“The United States condemns the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches,” a State Department spokesperson said late Tuesday Washington time, using the North's official name.
“We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue,” he said.
