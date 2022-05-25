.
US condemns N.Korea missile launches, urges ‘dialogue’

General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)

AFP, Washington

The United States condemned North Korea for what it said were ballistic missile launches and called on Pyongyang instead to choose dialogue.

“The United States condemns the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches,” a State Department spokesperson said late Tuesday Washington time, using the North's official name.

“We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue,” he said.

