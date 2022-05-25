US condemns N.Korea missile launches, urges ‘dialogue’

The United States condemned North Korea for what it said were ballistic missile launches and called on Pyongyang instead to choose dialogue.

“The United States condemns the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches,” a State Department spokesperson said late Tuesday Washington time, using the North's official name.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue,” he said.

Read more:

North Korea fires three ballistic missiles days after South Korea, US summit

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea completes preparation for nuclear weapon test: Seoul lawmaker