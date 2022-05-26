‘Outlines’ of deal worked out to resume IMF funding to Pakistan: Source

Pakistan and the IMF have worked out the outlines of a deal to release the next tranche of funds, which would come through once Pakistan removes fuel subsidies, a Pakistani source privy to the talks said, requesting anonymity.

“When we raise fuel prices, the deal will be done. We have worked out the outlines of a deal,” the source told Reuters in a text message after talks with the IMF concluded on Wednesday in the Qatari capital Doha.

A pending tranche of over $900 million dollars is contingent on a successful IMF review.

