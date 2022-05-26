Russia’s Ukraine resolution flops at WHO assembly

A Russian resolution on the health crisis in war-torn Ukraine – which made no reference to Russia’s invasion – was solidly rejected by World Health Organization member states on Thursday.

Fifteen countries voted in favor of the resolution co-sponsored by Syria, while 66 voted against at the World Health Assembly, the annual gathering of 194 states which serves as the UN health agency’s decision-making body.

A prior Ukrainian resolution which condemned Russia’s “military aggression” in Ukraine “in the strongest terms,” and called on Moscow to “cease any attacks on hospitals,” was passed by 88 votes to 12.

“We are categorically against a number of the provisions which are not based on facts,” Russian deputy ambassador Alexander Alimov told the assembly following the votes.

“It’s unacceptable to use the WHO as the basis for stigmatizing one country in the interests of preserving a global dominating power of another group of countries,” he said.

“Any attempts to isolate or to blame the Russian Federation specifically for the health situation in the country is unacceptable.”

“Russia is bringing peace to Ukraine.”

