Russia’s Ukraine resolution flops at WHO assembly
A Russian resolution on the health crisis in war-torn Ukraine – which made no reference to Russia’s invasion – was solidly rejected by World Health Organization member states on Thursday.
Fifteen countries voted in favor of the resolution co-sponsored by Syria, while 66 voted against at the World Health Assembly, the annual gathering of 194 states which serves as the UN health agency’s decision-making body.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A prior Ukrainian resolution which condemned Russia’s “military aggression” in Ukraine “in the strongest terms,” and called on Moscow to “cease any attacks on hospitals,” was passed by 88 votes to 12.
“We are categorically against a number of the provisions which are not based on facts,” Russian deputy ambassador Alexander Alimov told the assembly following the votes.
“It’s unacceptable to use the WHO as the basis for stigmatizing one country in the interests of preserving a global dominating power of another group of countries,” he said.
“Any attempts to isolate or to blame the Russian Federation specifically for the health situation in the country is unacceptable.”
“Russia is bringing peace to Ukraine.”
Read more:
At least 64 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine, 18 mln affected: WHO
Moscow pours cold water on Italian peace plan for Ukraine
Russian shelling kills at least seven in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor
-
Pro-Russian ex-president of Moldova placed under house arrestMoldova on Thursday placed the country’s pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon under house arrest for 30 days after he was detained on suspicion of ... World News
-
Germany helps move Ukraine grain by rail: US defense officialGermany is working to transport by rail millions of tons of grain, currently blocked in Ukraine’s sea ports by the Russia military, a top US defense ... World News
-
Putin says Russia ready to help solve food crisis if West lifts sanctionsMoscow is ready to make a “significant contribution” to averting a looming food crisis if the West lifts sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine, ... World News
-
Pentagon says Russia making ‘incremental gains’ inside Ukraine“We’re still not using stalemate as a way to characterize this,” the Pentagon official told reporters. World News