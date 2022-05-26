Separatist republics hold 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war: Official

Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics number about 8,000, Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik was quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Thursday.

“There are a lot of prisoners. Of course, there are more of them on the territory of Donetsk People's Republic, but we also have enough, and now the total number is somewhere in the region of 8,000.”

“That's a lot, and literally hundreds are being added every day,” Miroshnik said.

