Separatist republics hold 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war: Official

  • Font
People said to be prisoners of war stand in formation in a location given as Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video that Russian TV released April 13, 2022, and says shows Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol. (File photo: Reuters)
People said to be prisoners of war stand in formation in a location given as Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video that Russian TV released April 13, 2022, and says shows Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics number about 8,000, Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik was quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Thursday.

“There are a lot of prisoners. Of course, there are more of them on the territory of Donetsk People's Republic, but we also have enough, and now the total number is somewhere in the region of 8,000.”

“That's a lot, and literally hundreds are being added every day,” Miroshnik said.

