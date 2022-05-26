Spain to reform secret services after hacking of mobile phones of top politicians
Spain will “strengthen judicial control” over its secret services in the wake of a scandal over the hacking of the mobile phones of top politicians, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
The scandal broke in April when it emerged the phones of Catalan separatist leaders had been tapped.
It widened when the government confirmed the phones of Sanchez and the defense and interior ministers were also targeted in an “external attack.”
Read more: Spain’s spy chief sacked over phone hacking scandal
