.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Spain to reform secret services after hacking of mobile phones of top politicians

  • Font
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gives a statement, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gives a statement, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on February 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Spain to reform secret services after hacking of mobile phones of top politicians

AFP, Madrid

Published: Updated:

Spain will “strengthen judicial control” over its secret services in the wake of a scandal over the hacking of the mobile phones of top politicians, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

The scandal broke in April when it emerged the phones of Catalan separatist leaders had been tapped.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It widened when the government confirmed the phones of Sanchez and the defense and interior ministers were also targeted in an “external attack.”

Read more: Spain’s spy chief sacked over phone hacking scandal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More