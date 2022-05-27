.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

  • Font
A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. (CDC/Handout via Reuters)
A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. (CDC/Handout via Reuters)

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday.

An orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

Read more:

Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario

WHO asks countries to increase surveillance for monkeypox

More than 200 cases of monkeypox worldwide: EU disease agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More