First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday.

An orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

Read more:

Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario

WHO asks countries to increase surveillance for monkeypox

More than 200 cases of monkeypox worldwide: EU disease agency