Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments: Interfax
Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official as saying on Friday.
“The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed,” Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry’s financial policy department, was quoted as saying.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country’s crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank’s calls for a blanket ban.
Discussions have been ongoing for months and though the government expects cryptocurrencies to be legalized as a means of payment sooner or later, no consensus has yet been reached.
The finance ministry is discussing adding the latest proposal on international payments to an updated version of a draft law, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing government officials.
Allowing crypto as a means of settlement for international trade would help counter the impact of Western sanctions, which has seen Russia’s access to traditional cross-border payment mechanisms “limited,” Chebeskov said.
Read more:
Putin says he is ready to deliver gas, discuss prisoner swap: Austria
Ukraine demands Germany cut or halt Nord Stream 1 gas flows
-
Russia to make foreign debt payments in rubles: MinistryRussia said Wednesday that it will start paying its foreign debt in rubles after the United States ended an exemption allowing Moscow to make the ... Economy
-
US to allow Russian debt payment license to expireThe US will not extend a key waiver set to expire on Wednesday that allows Russia to pay US bondholders, which could push Moscow closer to the brink ... World News
-
Chinese, Russian central banks to discuss use of national payment systemsThe Chinese and Russian central banks will discuss the use and promotion of their respective national payment systems in both countries, Beijing’s ... Banking & Finance
-
Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systemsRussia, hit by Western sanctions, has called on the BRICS group of emerging economies to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment ... Banking & Finance