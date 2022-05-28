Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.96 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly up from 43.6 mcm on Friday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region: Governor
Putin says he is ready to deliver gas, discuss prisoner swap: Austria
Ukraine FM calls on West to ‘kill Russian exports’ at Davos
-
Russia stops Finland gas flow over payments disputeRussia's Gazprom on Saturday halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, the Finnish gas system operator said, the latest escalation of an energy ... World News
-
Poland terminates Yamal gas pipeline agreement with Russia’s GazpromPoland decided to terminate an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the Yamal gas pipeline, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Twitter ... Energy
-
Russia allows gas flows to Gazprom Marketing & Trading for 90 daysRussia gave permission for natural gas supplies to Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore Ltd, part of Gazprom Germania, from Yamal LNG project for 90 ... Energy