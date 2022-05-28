.
Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed Finnish and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken on April 26, 2022. (Reuters)
A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed Finnish and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken on April 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.96 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly up from 43.6 mcm on Friday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

