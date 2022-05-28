Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region: Governor
The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.
“These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can,” Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Read more:
Ukraine says Russian advances could force retreat in part of east
-
Russian lawmakers in hot water for urging Putin to end Ukraine conflictTwo Communist lawmakers in Russia’s far east on Friday urged President Vladimir Putin to put an end to Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine in a rare public ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Moscow-backed Orthodox church says cuts ties with RussiaThe Moscow branch of Kyiv’s Orthodox Church said Friday it was cutting ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, declaring “full independence” in ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russian advances could force retreat in part of eastUkrainian forces may have to retreat from their last pocket in the Luhansk region to avoid being captured, a Ukrainian official said, as Russian ... World News