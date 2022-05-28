Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region: Governor

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.

“These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can,” Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russian advances could force retreat in part of east