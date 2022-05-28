.
Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region: Governor

Rescuers remove a woman from debris after a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Rubizhne, in Luhansk region, Ukraine April 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.

“These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can,” Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

