African Union chair Macky Sall calls for dialogue over rising Congo-Rwanda tensions
Senegal President Macky Sall, who chairs the Africa Union organization, on Sunday called for dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda as tensions escalate between the two countries over a resurgence of the M23 rebel group.
Congo on Saturday summoned Rwanda’s ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo in response to what it says is Kigali’s support for M23 rebels carrying out a military offensive in its eastern borderlands.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of the latest offensive by the rebels, citing the rebels’ heavy firepower as evidence of outside support. Rwanda has denied this, calling the fighting an intra-Congolese conflict.
Rwanda’s army also requested the release of two Rwandan soldiers it said were “kidnapped” along its border with Congo.
“I am seriously concerned by the rising tension between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Sall said on Twitter.
“I call for calm and dialogue between the two countries, and for the peaceful resolution of the crisis with the support of regional mechanisms and the African Union,” said Sall who holds the rotating chairmanship of the African Union.
Read more: At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
-
Rwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of MayRwanda expects the first group of 50 asylum seekers to be transferred from the United Kingdom by the end of May, a government spokesperson said on ... World News
-
Rwanda to re-open border with Uganda as relations thawRwanda will re-open on Monday a border crossing with Uganda that was shuttered nearly three years ago, even as tensions rise between the central ... World News
-
President Macron recognizes France’s responsibilities in Rwanda’s 1994 genocideFrench President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said only Rwandans could forgive France for its role in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.For all the latest ... World News
-
At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR CongoAt least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at a displaced persons’ camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the head ... World News
-
At least 18 militia fighters killed in DR Congo: ArmyDR Congo’s armed forces said Wednesday they had killed 18 militiamen and lost two soldiers in an ambush in a troubled region in the country’s eastern ... World News