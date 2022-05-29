Fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues: Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sunday.
“With the use of artillery, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the area of the city of Sievierodonetsk,” the General Staff said in a statement on its Facebook page.
“The fighting continues.”
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
President Zelenskyy says only 'diplomacy' can end Ukraine war
Ukraine FM: Russian invasion 'absolutely unprovoked,' 'attack against humanity'
Ukraine says war in east at ‘maximum intensity’Ukraine said Thursday that fighting in the eastern Donbas region of the country had reached its fiercest level yet, as Russian forces pushed deeper ... World News
President Zelenskyy says only ‘diplomacy’ can end Ukraine warThe Ukraine war can only be resolved through “diplomacy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday amid a deadlock in negotiations ... World News
Ukraine FM: Russian invasion ‘absolutely unprovoked,’ ‘attack against humanity’Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “absolutely unprovoked” and is an “attack against humanity,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Al Hadath ... World News