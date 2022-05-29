Zelenskyy says top Kharkiv official fired over city's defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday he had fired Kharkiv's security services chief for “not working on the defense of the city” since the start of Russia's invasion.

“I came, figured out and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine of the (Kharkiv) region for the fact that he did not work on the defense of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself,” Zelenskyy said in his daily national address.

He spoke after visiting the country's war-ridden east for the first time since Russia's invasion.

