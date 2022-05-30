Irish court finds former soldier guilty of ISIS membership

Three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday found former Irish soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining ISIS in Syria.

Smith, from Dundalk, on Ireland’s east coast, had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group.

