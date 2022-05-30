.
.
.
.
Irish court finds former soldier guilty of ISIS membership

Former member of the Irish Defence Forces Lisa Smith arrives at the Criminal Courts of Justice charged with membership of the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group and funding terrorism, in Dublin, Ireland, January 25, 2022.
Former member of the Irish Defence Forces Lisa Smith arrives at the Criminal Courts of Justice charged with membership of ISIS and funding terrorism, in Dublin, Ireland, January 25, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday found former Irish soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining ISIS in Syria.

Smith, from Dundalk, on Ireland’s east coast, had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group.

