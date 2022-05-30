.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Nepalese officials recover bodies of 14 passengers from crashed plane: Official

  • Font
حطام الطائرة النيبالية
A photo released by the Nepal Army of the plane crash site. (Nepal Army)

Nepalese officials recover bodies of 14 passengers from crashed plane: Official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The search for others is continuing,” said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Read more:

Nepal says found crash site of missing plane with 22 on board

Nepal plane missing with 22 people on board: Officials

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: Emergency services

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More