Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia: TASS news agency
The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday.
“We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side,” said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Stremousov was also cited as saying the administration was working on the supplies of sunflower seeds to local and Russian processing plants.
Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow has occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February.
Read more: Pro-Moscow Kherson official sees decision ‘toward next year’ on joining Russia
-
G7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle ‘wheat war’Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia’s economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and ... World News
-
Pro-Moscow Kherson official sees decision ‘toward next year’ on joining RussiaA senior pro-Russian official in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson told Reuters on Saturday that nearby fighting could affect the timing of its ... World News
-
Russia may set up military base in Ukraine's Kherson region: RIAThe Russia-appointed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region will ask Moscow to set up a military base on its territory, Russia's RIA news agency ... World News
-
Pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson say will seek annexationThe Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said Wednesday they plan to appeal to President Vladimir Putin for the region to ... World News
-
Russia claims Ukraine shelling its own civilians in KhersonUkraine’s shelling killed and injured its own civilians in the southern region of Kherson, Russia said on Sunday after pounding southern and eastern ... World News
-
Russia says it has ‘liberated’ Kherson region in southern UkraineRussia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said its forces had “liberated” the entire Kherson region in the south of Ukraine, Interfax news agency said.It ... World News
-
Russian forces take control of Ukraine’s Kherson region: AgenciesRussia’s defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine’s southern ... World News
-
Zelenskyy says ‘nothing left’ of Mariupol, Kherson also facing humanitarian disasterUkraine’s president said on Tuesday there was “nothing left” of the city of Mariupol after weeks of Russian bombardment, and Kyiv appealed to Moscow ... World News