US not to send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia: President Biden
The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.
