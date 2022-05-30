.
US not to send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia: President Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House, in Washington, US. (File photo: Reuters)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House, in Washington, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Washington

The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.

