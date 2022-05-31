One killed, nine injured in Yangon bomb blast: Myanmar police source

A bomb blast killed one person and injured nine others in a busy district of central Yangon on Tuesday, a Myanmar police source told AFP.

“The blast occurred around 3:20 pm local time (0850 GMT) near a bus stop,” the police source said, requesting anonymity. “One man died in hospital and nine others are injured.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A bomb squad team was working to determine if the blast came from a grenade or mine, the police source said.

Pictures published by local media showed several bodies lying on the ground in the bustling Downtown district and what appeared to be blood on the pavement.

Security forces later found an unexploded grenade near the site of the blast, the police source said.

A local volunteer paramedic who arrived on the scene shortly after the explosion said his team had taken two seriously injured people to hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a coup last year.

Self-declared civilian “people’s defense forces” have sprung up to fight the junta, with dissidents also targeting officials or organizations perceived to be working with the military.

Read more:

UN Security Council members fail to agree on Myanmar text

Rohingya refugee boat sinks off Myanmar, dozens dead or missing: Report

Myanmar’s junta threatens to downgrade Australia ties over snub