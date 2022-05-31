.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s FM Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia after visiting Bahrain amid Ukraine war

  • Font
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, May 31, 2022. (Twitter/KSAMOFA)
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, May 31, 2022. (Twitter/KSAMOFA)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s FM Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia after visiting Bahrain amid Ukraine war

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported.

Lavrov arrived in Riyadh after departing from Bahrain where he met with the King and Crown Prince and discussed the war in Ukraine.

The top Russian diplomat is expected to meet with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Gulf officials told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine, West must act to resolve food crisis: Russia’s foreign minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More