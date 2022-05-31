Russia’s FM Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia after visiting Bahrain amid Ukraine war

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported.

Lavrov arrived in Riyadh after departing from Bahrain where he met with the King and Crown Prince and discussed the war in Ukraine.

The top Russian diplomat is expected to meet with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Gulf officials told Reuters.

