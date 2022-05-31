Turkey summons German, French envoys over Kurdish militant events: Minister

The German and French ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry to protest events organized by Kurdish militants in those countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Speaking to state-run Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said the ambassadors were told of Turkey’s discomfort with the events organized by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Separately, Turkey has said it opposes Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO over what Ankara calls its harboring of Kurdish militants in those countries, and also over their arms export ban.

Read more:

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing assassination of Iranian colonel

UAE’s FM meets with Turkey’s Erdogan, Cavusoglu in Istanbul

Macron urges Turkey to respect Finland, Sweden NATO choice