Ukraine identifies ‘few thousand’ war crimes cases in Donbas: Prosecutor

Ukraine has identified several thousand suspected war crimes in the eastern Donbas region where Russian forces are pressing their offensive, Kyiv’s chief prosecutor said Tuesday.



“Of course we started a few thousand cases about what we see in Donbas,” prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague as she met international counterparts.



“If we speak about war crimes, it’s about possible transfer of people, we started several cases about possible transfer of children, adult people to different parts of the Russian Federation,” she said.



“Then, of course, we can speak about torturing people, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ukrainian authorities did not have access to Russian-held areas of Donbas, but they were interviewing evacuees and prisoners of war, Venediktova told the press conference at the headquarters of EU judicial agency Eurojust.



In total, Ukraine had identified 15,000 war crimes cases across the country since Russia’s invasion on February 24, she added.



Ukraine had identified 600 suspects for the “anchor” crime of aggression, including “high level of top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russian Federation,” the prosecutor general said.



Nearly 80 suspects had been identified for alleged war crimes that had actually taken place on Ukrainian soil, she added.



Read more:

Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's Donbas

Advertisement

Russians control ‘half’ of Sievierodonetsk in east: Ukraine

French journalist killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk region