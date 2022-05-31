Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.
The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
This was under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow's invasion.
Read more:
First cargo ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city: Separatist leader
Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's Donbas
Bomb hits Russian-occupied Ukraine city of Melitopol: Russian, Ukraine officials
-
Russia’s Medvedev calls Biden decision on Ukraine rocket systems ‘rational’Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Washington’s decision not to send Ukraine rocket systems that could reach ... World News
-
Bomb hits Russian-occupied Ukraine city of Melitopol: Russian, Ukraine officialsA car bomb exploded in the Russia-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol city on Monday, injuring several people in what Russia's Investigative ... World News
-
Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's DonbasA Moscow backed separatist leader was reported by state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday as saying that Russian forces had not advanced as rapidly as ... World News