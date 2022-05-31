.
Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

  • Font
Two Russian soldiers patrol in the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed last March 16, in Mariupol on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.

The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months.

This was under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow's invasion.

