Death toll from Hurricane Agatha rises to a least 10 in Mexico, more missing: Govt

Tree branches lie on the floor near a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Agatha, in San Isidro del Palmar, Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Tree branches lie on the floor near a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Agatha, in San Isidro del Palmar, Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP, Mexico

Published: Updated:

The toll from Hurricane Agatha climbed to at least ten dead and around 20 missing in southern Mexico, where heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, local officials said Tuesday.

“Right now we're at around 20 people missing, most of them are in the upper mountains,” Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat told Radio Formula.

He added that “ten who lost their lives were unfortunately preliminarily reported by local authorities.”

