Death toll from Hurricane Agatha rises to a least 10 in Mexico, more missing: Govt
The toll from Hurricane Agatha climbed to at least ten dead and around 20 missing in southern Mexico, where heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, local officials said Tuesday.
“Right now we're at around 20 people missing, most of them are in the upper mountains,” Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat told Radio Formula.
He added that “ten who lost their lives were unfortunately preliminarily reported by local authorities.”
