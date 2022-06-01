Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert

Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on Tuesday after falling ill in the middle of a concert, local media reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kunnath was performing at a crowded indoor stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.
Tributes to the singer, who was 53, poured in on social media, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood singers and actors expressing condolences.
“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as (they) struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs,” Modi said on Twitter.
Kunnath had sung several songs for Bollywood films and music albums and frequently performed at live concerts.
Read more:
Bollywood superstar Khan’s son cleared in high-profile drugs case
Indian Bollywood movie stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity
Popular Indian film music composer Bappi Lahiri dies at age 69
-
Bollywood superstar Khan’s son cleared in high-profile drugs caseIndian authorities have dropped a case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship last year ... Entertainment
-
Indian Bollywood movie stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivityBollywood’s upcoming drama thriller “Jalsa” features a role of a child with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the same disability, in what the ... Entertainment
-
Popular Indian film music composer Bappi Lahiri dies at age 69Popular Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, who won millions of fans with his penchant for feet-tapping disco music in the 1980s and 1990s, ... Entertainment