.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert

  • Font
In this file photo taken on October 20, 2010 Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, performs during a musical evening featuring the soundtrack of upcoming Hindi film “Guzaarish” in Mumbai. KK, died of a heart attack at age 53 after a concert May 31, 2022, Indian media reported, prompting a flood of tributes from fans including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by AFP) / NO USE AFTER JULY 1, 2022 03:02:01 GMT
File photo of Krishnakumar Kunnath. (AFP)

Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on Tuesday after falling ill in the middle of a concert, local media reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kunnath was performing at a crowded indoor stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Tributes to the singer, who was 53, poured in on social media, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood singers and actors expressing condolences.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as (they) struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs,” Modi said on Twitter.

Kunnath had sung several songs for Bollywood films and music albums and frequently performed at live concerts.

Read more:

Bollywood superstar Khan’s son cleared in high-profile drugs case

Indian Bollywood movie stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

Popular Indian film music composer Bappi Lahiri dies at age 69

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More