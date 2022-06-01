Russia’s Lavrov warns US against rocket supplies to Ukraine

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday if the US supplied advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine, it would raise the risk of dragging a “third country” into the conflict.

Lavrov was answering a question at a news conference during his visit to Saudi Arabia, about whether the US’ decision increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict.

He said: “These risks certainly exist. The things that the Kyiv regime unapologetically demands from its western patrons, firstly, overstep all bounds of decency and diplomatic relations and, secondly, are a direct provocation aimed at drawing the West into combat.”

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that his administration is sending medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help Kyiv “more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield.”

Moscow is concerned that Kyiv will use the rocket launchers to strike inside Russian territory.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday: “We believe that the US is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire. The US, obviously, really adheres to the line of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian,” state news agency TASS reported.

“Such supplies do not contribute to the awakening of the Ukrainian leadership's desire to resume peace talks. Therefore, we treat this, of course, negatively,” he added.

