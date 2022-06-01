UK ‘very unlikely’ to hold early election: Deputy PM

Britain is “very unlikely” to hold an early election, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as speculation swirls about the future of the government following growing criticism of Boris Johnson.

Johnson is facing a mounting threat of a confidence vote from his own lawmakers, prompting some commentators to suggest he could consider holding an early election before an expected date in 2024, to rebuild his authority.

Asked about a potential early election by Sky News, Raab said: “I think it's very unlikely.”

