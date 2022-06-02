.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth’s military parade

  • Font
People gather of The Mall, in London, on June 1, 2022 as the Union flags flutter in the wind ahead of the Platinum Jubilee's celebrations for Britain's Queen. (AFP)
People gather of The Mall, in London, on June 1, 2022 as the Union flags flutter in the wind ahead of the Platinum Jubilee's celebrations for Britain's Queen. (AFP)

At least two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth’s military parade

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least two people caused a disturbance at a military parade which launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before being arrested, TV pictures showed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two men ran out from behind barriers on the Mall boulevard, which leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, footage showed.

One of the individuals appears to hold up a banner, before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head.

Read more:

Bringing out the bunting: British expats in the UAE mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Harry, Meghan to attend Queen’s jubilee service: Biographer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More