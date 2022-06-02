At least two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth’s military parade
At least two people caused a disturbance at a military parade which launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before being arrested, TV pictures showed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The two men ran out from behind barriers on the Mall boulevard, which leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, footage showed.
One of the individuals appears to hold up a banner, before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head.
Read more:
Bringing out the bunting: British expats in the UAE mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
-
Bringing out the bunting: British expats in the UAE mark the Queen’s Platinum JubileeBritish expatriates in the United Arab Emirates have brought out the bunting, Union Jack memorabilia and even a life-size replica of their treasured ... Gulf
-
Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum JubileeBritain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebrations, ranging from military parades and ... World News
-
Harry, Meghan to attend Queen’s jubilee service: BiographerThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee year, ... World News